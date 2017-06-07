Dame Angela Lansbury is set to be honoured with the Rose d'Or Lifetime Achievement Award this year.

The 91-year-old actress will pick up the prestigious gong at the 56th Rose d'Or award ceremony, which will take place in Berlin, Germany, on September 19.

And while the British icon is ''honoured'' to be receiving the accolade, which has previously been awarded to the likes of John Cleese and Stephen Fry, she is also excited to be visiting Germany's capital for the first time.

Speaking about the upcoming event, she said: ''I'm honoured to be coming to Berlin in September, for the first time in my life, to receive this most coveted award, the Rose d'Or. I cannot thank you enough and I'm so looking forward to being there.''

The star-studded bash was first set up by the European Broadcast Union (EBU) in 1961 to recognise notable figures in the entertainment industry for their outstanding contribution to the media business, and after playing the role of writer and amateur detective Jessica Fletcher in the TV series 'Murder, She Wrote' for 12 years it is no surprise the television legend has been put forward for the honour.

And the EBU believes the 'Bedknobs and Broomsticks' star is ''the perfect recipient'' to pick up the award because of her ''versatility and longevity''.

EBU's media director, Jean Philip De Tender, said: ''Dame Angela Lansbury is a true entertainment legend. The EBU believes her versatility and longevity make her the perfect recipient of this year's Lifetime Achievement Award. Dame Angela has been entertaining audiences for over seven decades and her instantly recognisable performances have enriched the worlds of film, theatre and television.''

During Angela's seven-decade spanning career in film, theatre, and television has received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the British Academy of Film and television Arts (BAFTA) ceremony in 2002, the Oscar Hammerstein Award for Lifetime Achievement in Musical Theatre, as well as the Honorary Academy Award in 2013 before she was honoured with a knighthood one year later in 2014.

Nominations are still open for the 2017 Rose d'Or Awards, which will recognise the best in entertainment programming in 10 categories for television and online video.