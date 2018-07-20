Angela Bassett has been married to the Courtney B. Vance for 21 years and has revealed the secret to their marriage.
Angela Bassett lets her husband Courtney B. Vance ''do what [he] wants''.
The 'Black Panther' actress has been married to the 'American Crime Story' star for 21 years, and has revealed the secret to their lasting marriage is allowing her spouse to have plenty of freedom.
In an interview with Net-A-Porter, she said: ''He always said divorce is not an option. I've always told him: 'Do what you want to do, because I don't want you to get to the end and blame anything on me.'''
And the beauty admits she gives the same ''leeway'' to their children - 12-year-old twins Bronwyn and Slater - although Courtney tries to keep them on a ''short leash''.
She added: ''[Courtney's] got [the children] on a short leash. I try to give them a little bit more leeway. I want them to go out, explore, see how mature they can be about it, how safe, and then come back.''
The 59-year-old 'American Horror Story' star is often complimented on her youthful appearance, but has admitted she does not find it as flattering as people think.
She said: ''I guess it's a high-class problem to have. But you don't really know what to say when someone says: 'Oh, my God, you look so good [for 59].' What do they expect? For you to be completely broken down?
''I'm regimented and rigorous about what I'm eating. Diet is 85 percent of the whole thing for me.''
Meanwhile, Angela was recently cast as CIA director Erica Sloane, in 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout', and has reflected on her excitement when she was offered the role.
She recalled: ''I said: 'What is that?' I didn't think it could be the mega-franchise. It was seven in the morning, and I hadn't had coffee yet. But I've also never seen anyone who looked like me in those films.''
