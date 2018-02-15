Angela Bassett thinks 'Black Panther' director Ryan Coogler is ''the man''.

The 59-year-old 'American Horror Story' actress stars as Queen Ramonda in the new Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, and she's revealed that everyone on set had a ''marvellous'' experience with the filmmaker.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Bassett said: ''He [Coogler] was just in it every day, along with the actors.

''We sit, we have rehearsals, we talk about it, of course he wants your input.

''He's so real. If you say 'I'm bumping with this one', he'd go and come back, he'll make sure you're satisfied, make sure it's tracking, and we were just all really there, too.

''We love him, every single person. You won't find a person on that set that ain't got marvellous things to say about Mr Ryan Coogler. He's the man.''

The motion picture expands on the storyline that was first introduced in 'Captain America: Civil War' of how T'Challa - played by Chadwick Boseman - becomes the Black Panther.

Meanwhile, Coogler recently admitted he was ''excited'' to collaborate with Marvel Studios.

The 31-year-old director helmed and co-wrote the new movie - which is based around their first ever African superhero - and admitted it was a ''rewarding process''.

He said: ''It's been interesting.

''Filmmaking is a collaborative medium but, in this case, I was excited to collaborate with the studio once I got to know them.

''What Marvel was interested in was me bringing my own personal tastes and perspectives to the story; they were very encouraging of me to make the film my own.

''With all collaborations come challenges from both sides, that's how relationships work, but it's been a very rewarding process for me so far.''