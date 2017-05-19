Angela Bassett has joined the cast of 'Mission: Impossible 6'.

The 58-year-old actress - known for her role as Tina Turner in the biopic 'What's Love Got to Do with It' - has reportedly jumped onboard the project alongside Tom Cruise and 'Supergirl' star Frederick Schmidt, according to Empire magazine.

It's not yet known who the brunette beauty will play but Cruise will be back as Ethan Hunt, the globe-trotting secret agent who always finds himself in tricky situations, while director Christopher McQuarrie has also agreed to return to the instalment.

McQuarrie is producing alongside Tom, Frederick, Don Granger, J.J. Abrams and David Ellison and Dana Goldberg from Skydance Productions.

However, Jeremy Renner will not be reprising his role as IMF Field Operations Director William Brandt due to a scheduling clash with 'Avengers: Infinity War', in which he will be playing Hawkeye again.

Big screen Superman Henry Cavill has also been added to the star-studded cast for 'Mission: Impossible 6'.

Cavill's appearance in the movie was revealed during an Instagram exchange shared by director McQuarrie.

The 48-year-old filmmaker posted a photo of himself standing on some rocks with the caption: ''Say, @henrycavill. Had a thought. Curious if you're interested in a role in the 6th installment of Mission: Impossible. No pressure. (sic)''

Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Alec Baldwin and Sean Harris are all returning for the next instalment of the franchise.

The film is scheduled for release in July 2018.