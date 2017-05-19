Angela Bassett is set to star in 'Mission: Impossible 6' but her role is not yet known.
Angela Bassett has joined the cast of 'Mission: Impossible 6'.
The 58-year-old actress - known for her role as Tina Turner in the biopic 'What's Love Got to Do with It' - has reportedly jumped onboard the project alongside Tom Cruise and 'Supergirl' star Frederick Schmidt, according to Empire magazine.
It's not yet known who the brunette beauty will play but Cruise will be back as Ethan Hunt, the globe-trotting secret agent who always finds himself in tricky situations, while director Christopher McQuarrie has also agreed to return to the instalment.
McQuarrie is producing alongside Tom, Frederick, Don Granger, J.J. Abrams and David Ellison and Dana Goldberg from Skydance Productions.
However, Jeremy Renner will not be reprising his role as IMF Field Operations Director William Brandt due to a scheduling clash with 'Avengers: Infinity War', in which he will be playing Hawkeye again.
Big screen Superman Henry Cavill has also been added to the star-studded cast for 'Mission: Impossible 6'.
Cavill's appearance in the movie was revealed during an Instagram exchange shared by director McQuarrie.
The 48-year-old filmmaker posted a photo of himself standing on some rocks with the caption: ''Say, @henrycavill. Had a thought. Curious if you're interested in a role in the 6th installment of Mission: Impossible. No pressure. (sic)''
Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Alec Baldwin and Sean Harris are all returning for the next instalment of the franchise.
The film is scheduled for release in July 2018.
Grunge master Chris Cornell dies on tour at the age of 52.
Bowie's music was bought and streamed by more people than any other artist, including Adele and Drake, according to the BPI.
The boyband are extending their 'Wonderland' tour audience with a cinematic experience.
It didn't seem possible, but somehow this action movie is even more preposterous than its...
Gerard Butler, Morgan Freeman, Aaron Eckhart and Angela Bassett once again team up in the...
On his latest project, director Spike Lee creates an current day version of Aristophanes' ancient...
Unusually gritty and grounded, this terrorism thriller avoids the pitfalls of most overwrought action movies...
The world of counter-intelligence has gotten an awful lot more dangerous. When a visa security...
There's an unusual honesty to this film, which is an odyssey into the inner life...
It is a time for sexual awakening for Kat Connors (Shailene Woodley). The 17-year-old is...
Christmas time is coming but for young Langston, happy holidays aren't going to come easy....
Langston Hughes is a street-smart teenager whose life gets complicated when his beloved mother, with...
As this massive blockbuster thriller progresses, it's impossible not to become amused by how ridiculous...
President of the United States Benjamin Asher has had enough trauma while being in office,...
A lively pace and a nicely warped sense of humour help make this paper-thin action-comedy...
For millions of years, the universe has been watched over by a group of noble...