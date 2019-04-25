Angela Bassett has joined the cast of 'Gunpowder Milkshake' alongside Karen Gillan and Lena Headey.
The 'Black Panther' actress will appear alongside Karen Gillan and Lena Headey in the forthcoming female-centric assassin thriller, which will be directed by Aharon Keshales and Navot Papushado.
According to Deadline, Bassett has landed the role of Anna May, an unassuming leader of a huge armoury.
Keshales and Papushado - responsible for the dark Israeli breakout 'Big Bad Wolves' - have penned the script with Ehud Lavski.
Filming for the movie is expected to begin in Berlin, Germany, in the spring.
While plot details have largely been kept under wraps, it is thought the motion picture will span over multiple generations.
This comes after Bassett previously admitted she was keen for her kids, 13-year-old twins, son Slater and daughter Bronwyn, to be a part of 'Black Panther' - which has been praised for having a predominately black cast - so they could see what an important movie the cast were making.
The Ramonda actress - who shares her children with actor husband Courtney B. Vance - said: ''We keep them back from premieres and this sort of thing. We try to keep them doing their own thing, out and away from it all.
''But ['Black Panther'] was one that we felt it was imperative that they experienced and witnessed. It's an iconic film.
''It's such positive images ... They can see themselves in a light as warriors, as heroes, as kings, as queens, and potential panthers. All things positive.
''I really wanted them to experience something that in the way they carry themselves, how they walk through the day, with their heads held high and their chests poked out, feeling good about who they are.''
