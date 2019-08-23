Angela Bassett has had ''a little bit of Botox'' but she is careful about overdoing it as she wants to avoid a frozen face.
The 61-year-old actress admitted she has had some Botox injections to reduce wrinkles and keep her skin looking good but she is careful about overdoing it as she wants to avoid a frozen face.
She told NewBeauty magazine: ''Botox is no surprise! I'm a big supporter of being natural, but I've done it twice. Just a little bit, not too much - I still need to express myself.''
Angela also revealed she has tried the non-invasive Ultherapy, which helps to reduce fine lines in areas such as the neck, under the chin and décolletage.
Angela is passionate about her skincare regime and rarely wears make-up when she's not working.
She said: ''I'm pretty passionate about keeping up with the skin care, especially being in front of the camera and on the stage. It's important. When I'm not on stage or on camera, I'm pretty sans makeup - I think it's good to keep a clear, clean fresh palette. I am a potions and lotions girl, so if you make me promises, I'll give you a shot. I do really like the iS Clinical serums. I always come back around to them and they work really well for me. I also find good aestheticians everywhere, and then I have my dermatologist Dr. Pearl Grimes here in Los Angeles.''
And she has also picked up many tips and tricks from her glam squad over the years.
She said: ''We've been together a number of years. I trust them so much. Usually, I sit in their chairs, close my eyes and Zen out, or I think about the work I have to do. I so trust their creativity and their gift. Their absolute gift! I can just relax and try to prepare what I have to do. We all have gifts. We all have something to offer. And it's great when you find those whose work you admire and trust, and whose personalities you enjoy.''
