Angela Bassett hasn't seen 'Avengers: Endgame' because it's too long.

The 60-year-old actress starred in the acclaimed Marvel superhero film 'Black Panther' as Dowager Queen Ramonda, mother of the titular hero, and despite making an appearance in this year's hugely-successful blockbuster Angela confessed that she hasn't managed to find the time to watch the blockbuster which runs for three hours and two minutes.

Speaking to EW Live, she said: ''It's three hours long, right? I haven't seen it. Wait a minute, it is going to be on the plane. Oh my god, carve out three hours? ''

When asked whether she knew what happened in the movie, she said: ''I kind of do, I was there, I know where it is up in there and how it plays out.''

The 'American Horror Story' star went on to explain that although she hasn't watched the movie her 13-year-old twin sons Slater and Bronwyn - who she has with husband Courtney B. Vance - have filled her in on the plot of the film and have seen it twice because they love it so much.

She said: ''They've seen it twice, I'm like, 'Y'all have fun. I'm just gonna relax and chill at home, thanks. Tell me all about it.'

''They tell me, 'You always fall asleep in the movies, ma', then I wake up and I got, like, the general gist of what happened. And the bad guys went down and the good guys solved it and it's all good, right? OK!''