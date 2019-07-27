Acclaimed actor Andy Serkis is reportedly among the candidates to direct 'Venom 2'.
The 55-year-old actor - who directed 2018's 'Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle' - is one of a number of people who've met with Sony about helming the company's 'Venom' sequel, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Ruben Fleischer helmed the first 'Venom' movie, which starred Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock, aka Venom, but he is not returning to direct the sequel.
The original movie made as much as $856 million at the global box office and Sony is determined to start shooting the follow-up before the end of the year, with the company reportedly hoping to begin production work in November.
Meanwhile, Andy - who is best-known for his motion-capture work - previously insisted he isn't motivated by accolades.
The acclaimed actor claimed he is simply determined to make the best movies he can possibly make, rather than chasing awards.
Speaking after making 'Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle', Andy shared: ''We don't make films to win awards, it's very lovely if it comes along.
''But for me the reward is fulfilling a vision and being in a privileged position to make a film like this where you're going to be sharing it with an audience and hopefully in some small way, changing the perception of humanity.''
