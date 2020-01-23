Andy Serkis is to be honoured with the BAFTA award for Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema Award.

The 55-year-old actor and director - famed for his roles as Gollum in 'The Lord of the Rings' and 'The Hobbit' and Caesar in the 'Planet of the Apes' - will receive one of BAFTA's highest honours at the ceremony on February 2.

Serkis' motion capture work through his company The Imaginarium is critically acclaimed and he has pioneered the evolving art of performance capture.

His work on franchises like 'Star Wars' and the Marvel Cinematic Universe has allowed filmmakers to bring iconic characters to life that would otherwise have been impossible to create onscreen.

He said: ''I'm deeply honoured and thrilled to receive this award, and count myself extremely lucky to be such a continually fascinating journey in visual storytelling, one that has given me the opportunity to collaborate with many of the world's greatest artists, technologists and craftspeople, with whom I'd like to share this wonderful accolade.''

Serkis - who has also directed films such as 'Breathe' and 'Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle' - follows John Hurt and filmmaking siblings Ridley and Tony Scott in receiving the honour.

He has previously been nominated for two BAFTAs, for his role as Ian Dury in 2010 film 'Sex and Drugs and Rock and Roll' and as serial killer Ian Brady in television drama 'Longford'.

In 2011, he founded production company The Imaginarium, which is dedicated to believable and emotionally engaging digital characters.

Marc Samuelson, Chair of BAFTA's Film Committee, said: ''Andy's work on and off screen has been nothing short of revolutionary, inspiring audiences and his peers alike.

''His pioneering influence as a performer, an educator, a leading innovator and an employer has helped shape the global film industry and the positive impact will be felt for years to come.

''He's truly a remarkable ambassador for our industry and a thoroughly deserving recipient of this year's outstanding achievement award.''