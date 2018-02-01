Andy Serkis has teased his 'Star Wars' alter ego Supreme Leader Snoke make a return to the franchise.

In 'The Last Jedi, the eighth instalment of the sci-fi saga, Serkis' character is murdered by Kylo Ren - played by Adam Driver - who slices his mentor in half by manipulating a lightsaber with his Force abilities.

Serkis was ''shocked'' when he read the scene in the script and discovered he was being killed off but he has teased fans by hinting at a possible comeback for First Order leader Snoke.

Speaking to SlashFilm.com, Serkis said: ''Look, it's 'Star Wars', so you never know how life, or whether life can be come back to or not.

''Whether you can be resuscitated or brought back. I was shocked. Dramatically, it felt absolutely right for that moment in the film, so I didn't question it. I just think it's a very, very important scene, so I didn't question it. But I do know it's left fans feeling, like, that they were really searching for something there. And what I'm saying is, who knows?''

Serkis isn't the only actor who doesn't know his future in the 'Star Wars' franchise as Lupita Nyong'o admitted she has no idea whether she'll appear in 'Star Wars: Episode IX'.

The 34-year-old actress plays alien Maz Kanata and had a significant role in the J.J. Abrams-directed 'The Force Awakens', but Nyong'o doesn't know what the future holds for her character.

Gwendoline Christie - who plays Captain Phasma - would also love to continue playing the commander of the First Order's legions of Stormtroopers, but she doesn't yet know if she'll be afforded the opportunity after appearing to be killed by Finn (John Boyega) in 'The Last Jedi'.

Asked about her character's future in the sci-fi movies, Gwendoline said: ''In truth I don't know. And that scares and upsets me because I really want to see this character explored. I'm actually very invested in the character now. And that's genuine. That's not just chat. It has opened up a chain of stories and events in my mind about who Phasma is.''