Acclaimed actor Andy Serkis has confessed that making 'Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle' shortly after 2016's 'The Jungle Book' made Warner Bros. ''fearful''.
Andy Serkis admits making 'Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle' shortly after 2016's 'The Jungle Book' made Warner Bros. ''fearful''.
The 54-year-old star has directed the latest movie based on the work of writer Rudyard Kipling, and Andy has revealed how Disney's 'The Jungle Book' impacted his own production.
He shared: ''Every aspect of the creative process was a joyful experience.
''The only major problem in the whole thing when the script was commissioned at Warner Bros around 2011 - I came on board in 2013 - was that another production was looming all of a sudden. And that really began to make the studio fearful.''
However, Andy was calm about the situation as he knew the Disney movie - which featured the voices of Idris Elba and Scarlett Johansson - would have a very different tone.
Speaking to the BBC, he explained: ''[The other film] never really bothered me because I knew that the Disney remit was very particular.
''It was always going to be a four-quadrant, big, wide, family, popcorn film probably emulating the 1967 animation, using the songs etc.
''Ours was nowhere near that story, we were doing something completely different. We were going back to the source material, I knew exactly the tone of the story I wanted to tell, coming from the tone of the book, so none of that really bothered me.''
Asked whether having to follow 'The Jungle Book' was a disadvantage, Andy added: ''Creatively, not.
''I'm happy that I have made the film that I set out to make. I suppose in terms of perception, there was a shadow cast to a certain degree, in terms of the commercial aspect.
''Jon Favreau's version made $960 million at the box office, so people ascribe a success to that, and I umm'd and ahh'd about seeing the movie for a long time.
''We'd made our movie, we were in the long post production when theirs came out ... I think [Warner Bros] took the brunt, the big fear of 'how can we compete with that', but in terms of the creativity, I just didn't waver.''
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
'Worst Nites' is the music video directorial debut of 'The Hunger Games' star Josh Hutcherson with Foster the People's frontman Mark Foster.
Matty Healy of The 1975 plays an acoustic rendition of the song '102' which features as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of their third album.
Having dropped her number one second album 'Always In Between' in October 2018, Jess Glynne unveils the video for her catchy new single 'Thursday'.
It's been four years since he dropped his number one self-titled debut album, and now Hozier's back with a new single entitled 'Movement'.
Andy Burrows has teamed up with author Matt Haig on an album version of the latter's memoirs, 'Reasons To Stay Alive', which is set to be released on...
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
Sydney trio Mansionair have dropped the video for their new single 'Falling' as they gear up for their first North American headline tour.
After the thunderous reception for J.J. Abrams' Episode VII: The Force Awakens two years ago,...
The surprisingly thoughtful prequel trilogy comes to a powerful conclusion with this robust, dramatic thriller,...
Robin Cavendish seems to have everything. He is handsome, educated, extraordinarily intelligent and has a...
Wakanda is one of Africa's biggest nations, it's still a third world country but it's...
The long anticipated war between man and ape has finally arrived. The leader of the...
After the release of The Force Awakens at the end of 2015, Disney and Lucas...
Appealing both to a new generation of viewers and fans of the series since the...
After the victory of the Rebel Alliance over the Galactic Empire and subsequent demolition of...
It's been thirty years since the Rebel Alliance; led by the noble Luke Skywalker, the...
30 years ago, the Rebel Alliance struck their killing blow against the Galactic Empire. The...
They've fought private military corporations, Nazi splinter-groups and a Norse god. Now, The Avengers assemble...
Set three decades after the devastating events of 'Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the...
The Avengers may be feeling like they are capable of anything after saving New York...