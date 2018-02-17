Andy Serkis thinks it's great to be part of ''intelligent films''.

The 52-year-old actor is best known for his motion capture roles, such as Caesar in the 'Planet of the Apes' movies and Supreme Leader Snoke in the 'Star Wars' franchise, and much to his delight, both films have been nominated for awards at this year's BAFTAs and Oscars.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, Serkis said: ''It's great. I'm really excited I mean I just think these films are you know ... they are elevated films, they are intelligent films.

''It's great being part of Hollywood films that are intelligently directed and written and have something to say about the human condition and are people's films.

''And in term of the visual effects, I'm really proud of the work that's been done.

''And there are great accolades now for the work that they have been grafting on for years and years to bring the technology to the point where they can really honour the actor's performance with such fidelity and I'm very proud to be a part of them.''

During 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi', Serkis' character was killed by his apprentice Kylo Ren [Adam Driver].

But when asked whether Snoke will return in 'Episode IX', the actor teased that anything is possible in 'Star Wars'.

Asked about the possibility, he said: ''Not for me to say. But who knows anything is possible in a 'Star Wars' movie.''