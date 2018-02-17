Andy Serkis thinks it's exciting two of his movies have been nominated for a BAFTA and an Academy Award, and he says he loves working on ''intelligent films''.
Andy Serkis thinks it's great to be part of ''intelligent films''.
The 52-year-old actor is best known for his motion capture roles, such as Caesar in the 'Planet of the Apes' movies and Supreme Leader Snoke in the 'Star Wars' franchise, and much to his delight, both films have been nominated for awards at this year's BAFTAs and Oscars.
Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, Serkis said: ''It's great. I'm really excited I mean I just think these films are you know ... they are elevated films, they are intelligent films.
''It's great being part of Hollywood films that are intelligently directed and written and have something to say about the human condition and are people's films.
''And in term of the visual effects, I'm really proud of the work that's been done.
''And there are great accolades now for the work that they have been grafting on for years and years to bring the technology to the point where they can really honour the actor's performance with such fidelity and I'm very proud to be a part of them.''
During 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi', Serkis' character was killed by his apprentice Kylo Ren [Adam Driver].
But when asked whether Snoke will return in 'Episode IX', the actor teased that anything is possible in 'Star Wars'.
Asked about the possibility, he said: ''Not for me to say. But who knows anything is possible in a 'Star Wars' movie.''
'Smalls Change (Meditations Upon Ageing)' arrives in April.
The two awards have made for a great 72nd birthday present for the country music icon.
After the thunderous reception for J.J. Abrams' Episode VII: The Force Awakens two years ago,...
The surprisingly thoughtful prequel trilogy comes to a powerful conclusion with this robust, dramatic thriller,...
Robin Cavendish seems to have everything. He is handsome, educated, extraordinarily intelligent and has a...
Wakanda is one of Africa's biggest nations, it's still a third world country but it's...
The long anticipated war between man and ape has finally arrived. The leader of the...
After the release of The Force Awakens at the end of 2015, Disney and Lucas...
Appealing both to a new generation of viewers and fans of the series since the...
After the victory of the Rebel Alliance over the Galactic Empire and subsequent demolition of...
It's been thirty years since the Rebel Alliance; led by the noble Luke Skywalker, the...
30 years ago, the Rebel Alliance struck their killing blow against the Galactic Empire. The...
They've fought private military corporations, Nazi splinter-groups and a Norse god. Now, The Avengers assemble...
Set three decades after the devastating events of 'Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the...
The Avengers may be feeling like they are capable of anything after saving New York...