Andy Serkis knows Supreme Leader Snoke's origins in the 'Star Wars' universe but teased he cannot say anything in case the character returns.

The 53-year-old actor first starred as the galactic villain in J. J. Abrams' 2015 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' and reprised his role last year in 'The Last Jedi' - helmed by Rian Johnson - where he was shockingly killed by his apprentice Kylo Ren (Adam Driver).

However, fans were disappointed that the character didn't have much of an arc or any development, but Serkis admitted he thinks it's ''cool'' that it has remained a mystery.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Serkis said: ''We wanted him to have a great deal of mystery and we did... J.J. and I discussed it, and Rian and I did discuss backstories to him, where he came from.

''I've been asked to not shed anything, should we want to bring him back in any way whether [in a] prequel or whatever.

''I think there's something cool about that. It still does remain a mystery for people. I know that some people find it incredibly frustrating, but I think it allows for further exploration and layering at a further point.''

Serkis then went on to say how Snoke was a ''misogynist'' and was ''incredibly threatened'' by Rey - played by Daisy Ridley - and said it was interesting in the light of the sexual misconduct and harassment claims in Hollywood at the moment.

He said: ''I played him as incredibly threatened by this female, which he's not used to or doesn't understand.

''He completely underestimates Rey, obviously, but he can sense that there's a strength there that certainly Kylo Ren doesn't have.

''I would say he's pretty misogynistic in that respect. Interestingly. For our time.''

Although Snoke was split in half by Kylo Ren, Serkis recently teased to BANG Showbiz about his return and said anything is possible in the 'Star Wars' universe.