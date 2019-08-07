Andy Serkis has spoken about taking to the helm of 'Venom 2' and how he has ''very clear ideas'' in mind.
Andy Serkis has ''very clear ideas'' for 'Venom 2'.
The 55-year-old actor - who was at the helm for 2018's 'Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle' - has been confirmed to take the reins from Ruben Fleischer on Sony's much-anticipated sequel to the 2018 Marvel Comics superhero movie, which sees Tom Hardy play the titular symbiote and its alter ego Eddie Brock
He said: ''I'm right at the beginning stages.
''I've got some very clear ideas about the journey I'd like to see visually and how we can take the characters into another dimension.''
Andy says Tom is ''very involved'' in writing and shaping the script.
Speaking at the Television Critics Association panel for FX's miniseries 'A Christmas Carol', he said: ''Tom is very involved with the writing with Kelly Marcel of the new story, so it's very much centred around their take.''
The 'Black Panther' star is a huge fan of the 'Dunkirk' actor's work and it's a dream come true to finally get to work with him and teased that fans can ''hopefully'' expect ''an extraordinary piece of cinema''.
He added: ''I've known Tom for many years and always admired him hugely as an actor and producer.
''We've always wanted to work together directly.
''I'm deeply excited to work with Tom Hardy and to work with all the great actors who are involved in it. It's a fantastic franchise.
''I''m really honoured to have been asked to direct it and it feels like it's a very contemporary story.
''I think it's going to be hopefully an extraordinary piece of cinema.''
The original film made as much as $856 million at the global box office and Sony is determined to start shooting the follow-up before the end of the year, with the company reportedly hoping to begin production work in November.
It was confirmed by producer Amy Pascal that Tom will be reprising his role in the new movie, which is set for release in 2020.
She previously said: ''I can say that Tom Hardy will be back, magnificently playing that character as no one else can.''
Shaun Ryder and Bez took time out from their hilarious stint on Celebrity Gogglebox to join the rest of Happy Mondays as they brought their 'Pills...
Melissa Bel's single 'Cotton Candy' is out now.
Throughout the course of 2019, enigmatic UK singer-songwriter/producer BABii has been creating a buzz for herself ahead of the release of debut album...
Legendary songs about Uncle Sam.
Folkestone bore witness to a mesmerising performance from Joan As Police Woman in celebration of a distinguished, if under appreciated, solo career.
After the thunderous reception for J.J. Abrams' Episode VII: The Force Awakens two years ago,...
The surprisingly thoughtful prequel trilogy comes to a powerful conclusion with this robust, dramatic thriller,...
Robin Cavendish seems to have everything. He is handsome, educated, extraordinarily intelligent and has a...
Wakanda is one of Africa's biggest nations, it's still a third world country but it's...
The long anticipated war between man and ape has finally arrived. The leader of the...
After the release of The Force Awakens at the end of 2015, Disney and Lucas...
Appealing both to a new generation of viewers and fans of the series since the...
After the victory of the Rebel Alliance over the Galactic Empire and subsequent demolition of...
It's been thirty years since the Rebel Alliance; led by the noble Luke Skywalker, the...
30 years ago, the Rebel Alliance struck their killing blow against the Galactic Empire. The...
They've fought private military corporations, Nazi splinter-groups and a Norse god. Now, The Avengers assemble...
Set three decades after the devastating events of 'Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the...
The Avengers may be feeling like they are capable of anything after saving New York...