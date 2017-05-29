Andy Serkis gets people doing impressions of his characters to him on the tube and in supermarkets but the encounters don't put him off going about his business.
The 53-year-old actor is known for his motion capture work on films such as the 'Lord of the Rings' franchise and 'Planet of the Apes' and he's flattered by the fact fans always want to talk about his movies, but never lets the attention stop him going about his business.
He told BANG Showbiz: ''It always happens on the tube. You know you're standing on a very crowded 8.30 in the morning Victoria line and people are like this far away from you.
''You suddenly get engaged in major conversations about 'Star Wars' or you know 'Planet of the Apes' or 'Black Panther'.
''They come up to me and talk to me about the roles that I have played. People are fascinated by the whole process.
''People will do impressions for me in various characters that I've played in supermarkets but doesn't stop me doing my shopping.''
And Andy - who played Gollum in 'Lord of the Rings' - also admitted that some people drop their rings in front of him as a way of getting his attention.
The actor has a busy period ahead as he is helming a new adaptation of 'Jungle Book: Origins' , in which he will also star as Baloo the bear. The film is slated for an October 2018 release.
Before that, he will be seen reprising his role as Caesar in 'War of the Planet of the Apes' - out this July - as well as starring as Supreme Leader Snoke in 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' which will be released in December.
And in 2018, the actor will be reprising another role of Ulysses Klaue in Marvel's Cinematic Universe movie 'Black Panther' - the supervillain who had a small part in 'Avengers: Age of Ultron'.
