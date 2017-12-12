Andy Serkis believes Carrie Fisher has left ''an indelible mark'' on the world in the wake of her passing.
The iconic 'Star Wars' actress passed away in December last year at the age of 60, and as the eighth instalment of the movie franchise 'The Last Jedi' - which Carrie starred as Leia Organa in scenes filmed before her death - prepares to hit cinema screens this week, her co-stars have reflected on life without the star.
Andy, who stars as Supreme Leader Snoke in the upcoming movie, as well as in 2015's 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens', dubbed the late star as an ''incredible soul'', and insisted her memory will be ''honoured'' in the sci-fi flick.
The 53-year-old actor said: ''She's an incredible soul, Carrie, so unique and individual and funny. I actually ... it's hard to think she's not around, she has left such an indelible mark and her presence is truly beautifully honoured in this movie.''
Fellow 'Star Wars' star Domhnall Gleeson - who plays General Hux - also shared his fondness for the late actress, whom he says he ''cherished'' his time with.
Speaking to Metro.co.uk, 34-year-old Domhnall said: ''Everyone has their own personal experience with Carrie because she was so distinctly herself. We all had precious moments, some more than others but I cherished the time I had with her. And I miss her.''
Andy and Domhnall aren't the only stars who have recently felt the hole left by Carrie since her passing, as her close friend and co-star Mark Hamill - who stars as the iconic Luke Skywalker - admitted it has ''not been easy'' dealing with her death.
He said: ''I'm selfishly mad that she's not here to make me laugh. But I'm also grateful for all that she was able to give us while she was here. It has not been easy.''
John Boyega, who plays Finn, also spoke about the star, when he joked that he failed his diet because Carrie had told him to ''take some chocolate bars'' from her stash in the fridge.
He said: ''I was on a strict diet during 'Episode VIII', and she was like, 'Kid, get into that fridge and take some chocolate bars. I have many there.' And I did. I failed my diet because Carrie Fisher told me to. And it [felt] great.''
