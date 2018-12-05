British star Andy Serkis has admitted he isn't motivated by accolades.
The 54-year-old actor - who stars in and directed the new 'Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle' - has insisted he doesn't feel motivated by the thought of winning awards and is instead simply determined to make the best movies he possibly can.
He shared: ''We don't make films to win awards, it's very lovely if it comes along.
''But for me the reward is fulfilling a vision and being in a privileged position to make a film like this where you're going to be sharing it with an audience and hopefully in some small way, changing the perception of humanity.''
Andy admitted to appreciating the recognition that has come his way over the years, but the British actor - who has starred in a host of hit film, including the 'Lord of the Rings' and the 'Planet of the Apes' franchises - claimed he doesn't harbour any award-winning ambitions.
Speaking at the premiere of 'Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle' in London on Tuesday (04.12.18), Andy told the Metro: ''It's lovely when you get an accolade but it really isn't the ambition of what you set out to do, so if it comes along then great but if not then it doesn't bother me.''
In 2012, James Franco called for Andy to receive an Oscar nomination.
At the time, he said: ''Andy Serkis is the undisputed master of the newest kind of acting called performance capture, and it is time that Serkis gets credit for the innovative artist that he is.''
