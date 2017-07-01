Andy Serkis has sex ''four or five times a day''.

The 'Lord of the Rings' actor revealed in a new interview with the Guardian Weekend magazine that he has a high sex drive and makes love with his wife numerous times a day.

He also confessed that his most unappealing habit is ''not showering every day, because I don't have the time''.

In the same interview, Andy, 53, spoke lovingly of his wife Lorraine and admitted getting together with her was the happiest moment of his life.

Asked, ''when were you happiest?'', he said: ''When my wife Lorraine and I got together in 1990. We were in a play at the Royal Exchange theatre in Manchester when we suddenly realised we were falling in love.''

And he called his greatest achievement ''being the father of three children''.

Andy confessed he is a workaholic but admitted he would hate to be remembered as ''the guy who played Gollum''.

Meanwhile, the star recently revealed he often gets people doing impressions of his characters to him on the tube and in supermarkets.

The 53-year-old actor is known for his motion capture work on films such as the 'Lord of the Rings' franchise and 'Planet of the Apes' and he's flattered by the fact fans always want to talk about his movies, but never lets the attention stop him going about his business.

He told BANG Showbiz: ''It always happens on the tube. You know you're standing on a very crowded 8.30 in the morning Victoria line and people are like this far away from you.

''You suddenly get engaged in major conversations about 'Star Wars' or you know 'Planet of the Apes' or 'Black Panther'.

''They come up to me and talk to me about the roles that I have played. People are fascinated by the whole process.

''People will do impressions for me in various characters that I've played in supermarkets but doesn't stop me doing my shopping.''