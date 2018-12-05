Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh are set to host the 2019 Golden Globes.

The 40-year-old actor and the 'Grey's Anatomy' star have been revealed as the hosts for next month's prestigious award ceremony, which will be held at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on January 6 2019.

A tweet posted on the official Golden Globes Twitter account read: ''We are pleased to confirm that Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh will be co-hosting this year's 76th #GoldenGlobes!''

Paul Telegdy and George Cheeks - the co-chairmen of NBC Entertainment, who broadcast the event - confirmed the news in a statement which praised the duo for their ''wit and charm''.

They said: ''Sandra and Andy are the perfect choices to host this world-class event. They bring wit, charm, and style to a room filled with the very best of film and television. It's sure to be another unforgettable, fun-filled night.''

Andy and Sandra, 47, will follow in the footsteps of previous hosts including this year's host Seth Meyers, 2017's Jimmy Fallon, and four-time host Ricky Gervais, as well as previous hosting duo Tina Fey and Amy Poehler who took the reins three times in 2015, 2014, and 2013.

Both Andy and Sandra are already Golden Globe winners themselves, with Andy picking up two gongs for 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine', and Sandra taking home an award in 2006 for her performance in 'Grey's Anatomy'.

The announcement comes after it was previously revealed that Idris Elba's daughter Isan, 16, has been named as the 2019 Golden Globe Ambassador, meaning she'll be in charge of escorting Golden Globe Awards winners on and off stage and carrying statuettes.

She said: ''I feel honoured to hold this title and use this role to not only further educate people on the work of the HFPA, but also shine a light on issues that I care about.

''Mental health, specifically among African Americans and my peers in particular, is something I really want to be more vocal about. There's this perceived stigma and I've seen friends struggle. We need to empower young people to not be afraid to ask for help.''

The nominations for the 2019 Golden Globes will be unveiled on Thursday (06.12.18).