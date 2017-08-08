Andy Samberg has become a father.

The 38-year-old actor and his wife Joanna Newsom have reportedly welcomed their first child, a baby girl, into the world in secret according to a report published by Us Weekly magazine.

At the time of writing, it is not known when they tot was born, or what the new parents have named her, but the publication claims the 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' actor's representative confirmed the news.

Andy and his wife have been extremely private since their marriage in 2013 and have rarely spoken about their private lives, although the 'Saturday Night Live' star did express his wish to start a family back in 2016.

He said at the time: ''I love babies. I would love a baby someday.''

Joanna, 35, also admitted she was starting to think about having children with Andy at around the same time.

When Larry King mentioned children during an interview with the pianist in December 2015, she said: ''Little harpist Samberg, thank you for putting that image in my head.''

And during the same interview, Joanna also gushed about her husband.

She added: ''He's my favourite person in the world. He's the person I would most want to hang out with at any given moment. He's probably the biggest superfan of my music.''

The private couple have said little else about their relationship, but Andy claimed last year he would never do full-frontal nudity in his acting career as he wouldn't want the snaps of his manhood to be on the internet forever.

He said: ''I don't think I'd ever do it, because of the internet.

''Once you show your d**k, that's the first image that comes up on Google for the rest of your life. I don't want my d**k on the internet.''