Hong Kong actor Andy Lau has been injured while working in Thailand.
The actor, singer and film producer was admitted to hospital on Tuesday (17Jan17), after falling off a horse and injuring his pelvis while filming a TV commercial near the capital city, Bangkok.
Topman Global Limited, a subsidiary of the Lau-founded Focus Group, later released a statement confirming the 55-year-old was being treated for an injury.
"Mr Andy Lau was shooting a commercial in Thailand on Jan. 17, 2017 when he had a little accident and fell off a horse, resulting in a pelvic laceration," a spokesperson stated. "A medical team took care of him and everything is fine now... Please don't worry."
No further information about how he was injured or his current condition was disclosed.
Lau is one of Hong Kong's most beloved actors, having appeared in films such as thriller Infernal Affairs and the drama A Simple Life. He also recently starred in Chinese director Zhang Yimou's period drama The Great Wall, opposite Matt Damon.
