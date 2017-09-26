Andy Garcia has joined the cast of 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again!'.

The 61-year-old actor - who is best known for starring in 'The Godfather Part III' - has joined the highly anticipated sequel as an unknown character at the moment, Deadline reports.

Garcia will star alongside Meryl Streep, 67, Amanda Seyfried, 31, Colin Firth, 56, Stellan Skarsgard, 66, Pierce Brosnan, 64, and Dominic Cooper, 39, who are all reprising their roles from the first movie.

Jeremy Irvine, Alexa Davies and Lily James are also on board to play younger characters from the original movie.

Irvine, 27, will play the past version of Pierce Brosnan's character, Sam Carmichael, and Davies will step into the shoes of a young Rosie Mulligan, who was portrayed by Julie Walters in the first film, with James playing a younger version of Streep's alter-ego Donna Sheridan.

'The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel' scribe Ol Parker will be penning and directing the Universal Studios film, while Playtone Pictures, which produced the first installment, has jumped back on board for the forthcoming film.

The iconic musical focused on a bride-to-be Sophie Sheridan (Seyfried) trying to find her real father so that he can walk her down the aisle at her wedding to Sky (Cooper).

But she's in for a shock when she realizes that there are three potential men that could be her biological dad.

It's not yet known how bosses plan to push the story on but it's thought they may decide to follow the angle of how Sophie's mother Donna Sheridan (Streep) met the three men; Sam Carmichael (Brosnan), Harry Bright (Firth) and Bill Anderson (Skarsgard) in the years before the original story takes place.