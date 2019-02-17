Andrew Scott doesn't think there's ''a person in the world'' who hasn't suffered with their mental health.
Andrew Scott doesn't think there's ''a person in the world'' who hasn't suffered with their mental health.
The 42-year-old actor has said he doesn't think it's ''healthy'' to always put a ''positive spin'' on things when he's feeling down, as he believes everyone has days where they don't feel great, and wants everyone to understand that it's normal to feel as though it's ''storming down''.
When asked if he's ever had mental health problems, he said: ''I don't think there's a person in the world who hasn't. It's like being asked if you have ever been physically ill, and saying, 'Nope, never had anything wrong!' Of course I have.
''For me, it's like weather. Sometimes it's f***ing storming down on you. This idea of west coast positivity p***es me off, the idea of putting a positive spin on it. I don't think it's healthy. There's no point in being in the driving rain and going, 'Shine, sun, shine!' You can't do it. You've just got to be in the weather. And that's where I think our biggest problems come from.''
And although he believes people need to face their mental health head on, he does think there's still ''so much more'' to learn about the challenges surrounding the topic.
He added: ''We're still at the tip of the iceberg, in terms of our understanding of mental health. We need to learn so much more.''
The 'Sherlock' star also believes that it's ''really f***ing important'' to learn how to ''take things a little more lightly''.
Speaking to The Guardian newspaper, he said: ''I love the idea of playfulness. And you do play a part. It's really f***ing important in life. Just taking things a little more lightly.''
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Jay McAllister - otherwise known as Beans On Toast - brings his raucous road show to Kent's infamous seaside town.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.
The last thing Ned wants is to be sent to a rugby-obsessed boarding school to...
Professor Deborah Lipstadt spent her life documenting and writing about the atrocities that happened in...
After a number of films, TV series and stage adaptations, Arthur Ransome's beloved 1930 novel...
The first book in Arthur Ransome's much loved book series has been turned into a...
As Alice is once again taken into the magical and mysterious world that she's somehow...
Alice once again returns to Wonderland and meets a lot of familiar faces. This time...
For his latest adventure, James Bond mixes the personal drama of Skyfall with the vintage...
James Bond has never played by the rules, but this time he may have gone...
Igor Strausman is the less thought about assistant of the insane but brilliant Victor Frankenstein....
Picking up after the climactic battle at his childhood home of Skyfall Lodge and the...
Based on a true story, this crowd-pleasing comedy-drama is such a joy to watch that...
During the UK miners strike between 1984 and 1985, working families are in desperate need...
A riveting performance from Tom Hardy makes this pseudo-thriller utterly riveting, turning even the most...