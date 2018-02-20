Live at Chelsea will stage a musical celebration of Andrew Lloyd Webber in June this year.

The open-air concert series in the London district of Chelsea has announced it will this year be hosting a celebratory show in honour of the iconic composer at the Royal Hospital Chelsea, as part of the ongoing celebrations for his 70th birthday this year.

The unique show will take place on Sunday, June 17, and will be comprised of a series of special performances of Lloyd Webber's work by recording artists and stars of the West End, accompanied by The Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra.

Although more names are set to be announced in the coming months, already confirmed for the event are Olivier Award-winning Tyrone Huntley - who starred as Judas in 2017's run of 'Jesus Christ Superstar' - Imelda May, Mica Paris, Ben Forster - who won ITV's 'Superstar' talent search - and former 'X Factor' winner Joe McElderry.

The current West End casts of 'School of Rock - The Musical' and 'The Phantom of the Opera' are also set to perform at the show, which will culminate in a fireworks display.

Audiences can expect songs included in the performance to be taken from some of Lloyd Webber's most famous masterpieces, including 'Cats', 'Aspects of Love', 'Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat', 'Jesus Christ Superstar', 'Evita', 'Starlight Express' and 'Love Never Dies'.

For Lloyd Webber, the celebratory show comes in the same year as he plans to release his memoir, 'Unmasked', on March 8, and his personally curated album 'Unmasked: The Platinum Collection' a week later on March 16.

The show also comes as Lloyd Webber entered the history books last year when 'Sunset Boulevard' joined 'School of Rock', 'Cats' and 'The Phantom of the Opera' on Broadway, as he became the only person to equal the record set in 1953 by Rodgers and Hammerstein with four Broadway shows running concurrently.

Tickets for the extravaganza will go on sale this Friday (23.02.18) at 10am.