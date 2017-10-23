Andrew Lincoln's dream role is to play a Jedi Knight in 'Star Wars'.

The 44-year-old actor has an impressive filmography, which includes roles in 'Love Actually', 'Gangster No. 1' and 'Made in Dagenham', but has achieved global fame from playing Rick Grimes in TV series 'The Walking Dead'.

But Lincoln admits if he wasn't starring in the horror show he would like nothing more than getting his hands on a lightsaber in the sci-fi franchise.

In a recent interview on 'The Walking Dead' after show 'Talking Dead', Lincoln recalled he and his co-star Dave Morrissey - who played The Governor in Seasons 3 and 4 - were surprised they never got roles in 'Harry Potter' as Brits but they hope they will be in 'Star Wars' in the future.

After being asked what he would be doing if he hadn't landed the role on 'The Walking Dead', Lincoln said: ''Dave Morrissey and I ... we used to sort of joke that we were the only actors in British Equity that hadn't been in the 'Harry Potter' franchise, so maybe I would have been wizarding about Hogwarts or hobbit-ing about Middle Earth. And I always fancied the idea of getting my hands around a lightsaber.''

The hit zombie apocalypse show is just starting its eighth series and although the series has penned up to 13 altogether, show creator Robert Kirkman revealed at San Diego Comic Con that Lincoln's character will not survive to the end.

He said: ''I've said before, Rick does not survive to the end. It was years ago so you guys probably forgot, but I foresee there being more story after his eventual demise.''

Lincoln himself also suggested the survival could be passed to his on-screen son Carl [Chandler Riggs] and would follow him and Lincoln also admitted he thinks the audience deserve an ''end game''.

He said: ''There comes a point where there are too many grey hairs on your chin. I think the audience deserves an end game. It's a lot of time to invest in a story without some kind of resolution.''