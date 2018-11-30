Pop star Rita - who has been romantically linked to Andrew Garfield - has admitted she doesn't have a type.
The 28-year-old pop singer - who is rumoured to be dating Hollywood star Andrew Garfield - has admitted she doesn't have a pre-determined idea of her perfect partner.
She confessed: ''I never know what I'm looking for. I don't actually [have a type], at all.''
Rita - who has previously dated the likes of Calvin Harris and Rob Kardashian - recently released the single 'Let You Love Me', which touches on the struggles of committing to a relationship.
But the British beauty has insisted she no longer has any trouble letting romantic love interests into her life.
She told People: ''I don't have that much trouble anymore. I have great friends around me who are very local and we try to keep it small and compact and tight.''
In fact, Rita claimed that her past relationship experiences are similar to those of most other people.
She explained: '''Let You Love Me' wasn't that deep.
''It was just kind of like a moment in time for me that I felt like everyone kind of goes through when they're not mentally ready to commit to something, so it was more about running away from something that you didn't feel like you could handle at that moment. It was more of a sense of relief.''
Earlier this week, meanwhile, it was reported that Rita and Andrew are in the early stages of a relationship.
A source close to the pop star said: ''Rita let slip to pals about her brewing romance about a month ago. But in recent days things have started to heat up and she says what they have is the real deal.
''It is still very early days but they like each other and are seeing what happens. Their schedules make things difficult but they have a real connection.''
