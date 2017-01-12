Andrew Garfield was left in a state of shock when his pal kissed Taylor Swift on the ear at a showbiz party.

The 33-year-old actor was left shaking with laughter at a glitzy bash he attended with his pals from home after one of them unintentionally laid a smacker on the pop beauty.

Andrew - who was raised in Surrey, England - recalled: ''It was 2010, I was being invited to all these LA Parties, and three of my mates from home came out for one. Everyone there was famous, and we didn't know what do to, so we ended up creating a little square in the middle of the room, looking in at each other.

''And then at one point, oh my God ... at one point, my mate James accidentally kissed Taylor Swift on the ear! We finally started talking to people, and as we were leaving Taylor Swift says, 'Bye guys,' and James leans in, but he doesn't know if it's a hug or whatever, so for some reason he just ... kisses her on the ear.''

These days when Andrew is recognised by fans he attempts to persuade them that they don't actually want his picture and in one instance, he left a man feeling extremely ''uncomfortable'' after he hugged him instead.

The 'Hackshaw Ridge' star told Shortlist magazine: ''A guy came up recently, I was a bit drunk, and I said, 'Let's have a hug instead'. As we hugged, I could feel how uncomfortable he was, so I didn't let go, and he was literally trying to push me off.

''So, most of the time, people don't really want to meet you. They just want proof they've met you. But I like actually connecting with people. I like finding out stuff.''