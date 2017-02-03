Andrew Garfield was warned off working with controversial actor/director Mel Gibson on war movie Hacksaw Ridge.
The Australian spectacularly fell from grace in 2006 for embarking on a drunken, anti-Semitic rant while he was being arrested for driving under the influence (DUI), during which he told the Jewish arresting officer, "F**king Jews... the Jews are responsible for all the wars in the world!"
His bad press continued in 2010 when his then-girlfriend Oksana Grigorieva accused him of domestic abuse and got a restraining order. An investigation was launched and dropped when Gibson pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor battery charge.
He was essentially blacklisted in Hollywood and Andrew admits people cautioned him about working with Mel on his movie comeback.
When asked if he was warned, he replied, “Of course they did. That was a big thing for me to look at. Obviously you hear things and you read things about a dark patch in his life but for me it was about meeting him.
"I met him and very quickly I felt very comfortable and happy to work with him. We talked about that period of time in his life and it’s very evident he has done a lot of healing and come through the dark into the light. He is a wonderful man and I adore him.”
In the movie, Andrew stars as Desmond Doss, a conscientious objector who fought in the Battle of Okinawa in World War II without using a weapon. The role has earned him a number of awards nominations, including an Oscar, which was announced last month (Jan17) while Andrew was rehearsing for his upcoming play Angels in America at London's National Theatre.
Calling the nomination "remarkable, surreal and abstract" he said, "I found out while in the canteen eating a tuna salad on a break from rehearsals...The rehearsal wasn’t going well so to find out I had been nominated for best actor felt rather ironic and strange.”
Hacksaw Ridge is also nominated for Best Picture, while Mel is up for Best Director.
Based on an astounding true story, this battlefield drama mixes warm emotion with intense action...
Faith is a topic Martin Scorsese can't quite shake, courting controversy with complex films like...
Father Sebastião Rodrigues (Andrew Garfield) and Father Francisco Garrpe (Adam Driver) are Portuguese Jesuit priests...
This harrowing morality play is timely and riveting, but never remotely subtle. The setting is...
Dennis Nash is a struggling single father whose life is turned upside down when he's...
As with the too-early franchise reboot in 2012, this sequel struggles to balance the demands...
Peter Parker is facing a period of deep confusion in every aspect of his life....
Peter Parker has always had difficulty trying to prioritise his life. There's the personal side...
Just 10 years after Sam Raimi's now-iconic Spider-man, Marvel has decided to tell the character's...