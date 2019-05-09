Andrew Garfield is set to portray real-life pianist James Rhodes in the big-screen adaptation of his memoir 'A Memoir of Madness, Medication and Music'.
Andrew Garfield is set to star in music biopic 'Instrumental'.
The 35-year-old actor will reportedly portray real-life pianist James Rhodes in the big screen adaptation of his autobiography 'A Memoir of Madness, Medication And Music' with 'The Theory of Everything' director James Marsh helming the project.
The memoir explores the sexual abuse he suffered as a child as a pupil at an all-boys school as well as mental and physical torment, eating disorders and PTSD - with his abuser dying before he could appear in court - and how music proved his salvation.
'Instrumental' will be produced by Debra Hayward and Alison Owen's Monumental Pictures, which was responsible for the upcoming live-action remake of Andrew Lloyd Webber's classic musical 'Cats'.
Lionsgate will handle international sales, launching the project in Cannes and cameras should be rolling later this year
Zygi Kamasa, CEO of Lionsgate UK commented: ''Debra and Alison have a reputation for producing quality British features, which equals our championing of British talent and dedication to producing and releasing British Films.''
James Rhodes was born in London in 1975. A keen piano player, he was offered a scholarship when he was 18 at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama however chose to attend Edinburgh University instead.
James stopped playing the piano entirely and dropped out after a year. After twelve months working at a fast food restaurant in Paris, he went to University College, London to study psychology; he then worked in the city for five years.
After being institutionalised following a devastating mental breakdown, he took the piano up again. He is now a professional and acclaimed concert pianist, writer and TV presenter.
