Andrew Garfield ''struggled'' with his role as Spider-Man.

The 33-year-old actor took on the iconic superhero for two films, 2012's 'The Amazing Spider-Man' and its sequel, 'The Amazing Spider-Man 2' in 2014, but has admitted he found the role challenging as it was ''different'' to anything he'd done before.

Speaking to TheWrap.com, Andrew said: ''[Spider-Man had] a different set of values and a different hierarchy of priorities. And we all know what those are. I struggled with that. I wasn't having the total experience that I remembered having.''

Despite his struggles with the role, Andrew previously admitted he has always wanted to play Peter Parker and his alter ego and has adorned the all-in-one red suit for many years prior to being cast as the lead role in the production.

Speaking about his long-lasting love for the character, he said: ''My first superhero costume when I was a three-year-old at Halloween.''

And the dark-haired hunk has revealed the wall-climbing and web-spinning character has always been his ''favourite'' superhero.

He added: ''Spider-Man was my favourite superhero.''

And it isn't the first time Andrew has opened up about how ''tricky'' the role was, as he previously claimed he was left ''heartbroken'' when the superhero wasn't all it was cracked up to be.

Speaking recently of his experience, Garfield said: ''The story and the character were actually not the top of the priority list, ultimately.

''I found that really, really tricky. I signed up to serve the story, and to serve this incredible character that I've been dressing as since I was three, and then it gets compromised and it breaks your heart.

''I got heartbroken a little bit to a certain degree.''