Andrew Garfield thinks Donald Trump is a ''sick man''.

The 33-year-old actor was taken back by Meryl Streep's heartfelt speech, in which she indirectly took a swipe at the president elect for mocking a disabled reporter at a rally in 2015, at the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, last week.

And the 'Silence' hunk thought it was absolutely ''ugly'' that Trump, 70, later branded her one of the most ''overrated actresses'' because he couldn't handle the truth.

Speaking on 'The Awards Show Show' podcast, he said: ''You switch on the television and you see this sick man. The sickness, the toxicity, that is emanating out of his every pore -- energetically, you can just feel it, I believe, if your eyes and ears are open. It's shocking.

''What Meryl was saying [is] totally inarguable. It was stunning, it was riveting. It was gorgeous. You could hear a pin drop.

''She said everything so succinctly and with such passion and sincerity. The show should have ended! That should have been the last thing said. The fact that then the man she was referencing came out with these slurs and this empty, empty response, the feeling that he had to have some kind of response, is just ugliness.''

Trump - who will take over from President Barack Obama in the White House this week - lashed out at Meryl, 67, online after hearing her hard-hitting six-minute speech.

He said: ''Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn't know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a Hillary flunky who lost big.''

Meryl took aim at Trump - without naming him - in front of millions of people around the world when she admitted the incident two years ago broke her heart.

She said in her speech: ''There was nothing good about it, but it did its job. It kind of broke my heart when I saw it, and I still can't get it out my head because it wasn't in a movie, it was in real life.

''It was that moment when a person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country imitated a disabled reporter - someone he outranked in privilege, in power and in the capacity to fight back.''