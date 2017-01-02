Andrew Garfield didn't feel ''represented' by the 'Amazing Spider-Man' films.

The 33-year-old actor was so excited to be offered the part of Peter Parker and his superhero alter-ego that he signed up to two movies, 2012's 'The Amazing Spider-Man' and 2014's 'The Amazing Spider-Man 2', without reading a script and admitted it was not his finest work.

He told The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter Podcast: ''I had to fight really, really hard to make sure that the character was honoured and that we were offering something really fun, entertaining and also moving and complex and deep for all the young boys and girls that want to see their favourite superhero.

''The difference between how I felt when 'Never Let Me Go' and 'The Social Network' were coming out and how I felt with The 'Amazing Spider-Man' franchise was that I didn't feel represented. I was feeling very represented by those other two films, and with The 'Amazing Spider-Man' stuff I didn't feel like that was my work up there, in a weird way. It felt like a semblance of it or kind of a shade of it, but ultimately I felt it was enshrouded in that filter.''

However, Andrew will always have fond memories of the movies because he met his former girlfriend Emma Stone, 28, who he is still close to, on set, when she played his love interest Gwen Stacy.

He said: ''So many beautiful things came out of that. I met someone that remains incredibly important to my life on that - you can fill in the blanks on who that is.''