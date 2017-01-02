Andrew Garfield didn't feel ''represented' by the 'Amazing Spider-Man' films but will always be grateful to them because he met Emma Stone on set.
Andrew Garfield didn't feel ''represented' by the 'Amazing Spider-Man' films.
The 33-year-old actor was so excited to be offered the part of Peter Parker and his superhero alter-ego that he signed up to two movies, 2012's 'The Amazing Spider-Man' and 2014's 'The Amazing Spider-Man 2', without reading a script and admitted it was not his finest work.
He told The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter Podcast: ''I had to fight really, really hard to make sure that the character was honoured and that we were offering something really fun, entertaining and also moving and complex and deep for all the young boys and girls that want to see their favourite superhero.
''The difference between how I felt when 'Never Let Me Go' and 'The Social Network' were coming out and how I felt with The 'Amazing Spider-Man' franchise was that I didn't feel represented. I was feeling very represented by those other two films, and with The 'Amazing Spider-Man' stuff I didn't feel like that was my work up there, in a weird way. It felt like a semblance of it or kind of a shade of it, but ultimately I felt it was enshrouded in that filter.''
However, Andrew will always have fond memories of the movies because he met his former girlfriend Emma Stone, 28, who he is still close to, on set, when she played his love interest Gwen Stacy.
He said: ''So many beautiful things came out of that. I met someone that remains incredibly important to my life on that - you can fill in the blanks on who that is.''
The Mexican actor plays Captain Cassian Andor in the Star Wars Anthology film.
Lorde, Eminem and four other major artists who ought to be releasing new music in 2017.
Lin-Manuel Miranda's post-Hamilton career.
It was a year of dog smuggling charges, acrimonious break-ups, rock tours and blockbuster cameos for Johnny Depp in 2016.
Father Sebastião Rodrigues (Andrew Garfield) and Father Francisco Garrpe (Adam Driver) are Portuguese Jesuit priests...
This harrowing morality play is timely and riveting, but never remotely subtle. The setting is...
Dennis Nash is a struggling single father whose life is turned upside down when he's...
As with the too-early franchise reboot in 2012, this sequel struggles to balance the demands...
Peter Parker is facing a period of deep confusion in every aspect of his life....
Peter Parker has always had difficulty trying to prioritise his life. There's the personal side...
Just 10 years after Sam Raimi's now-iconic Spider-man, Marvel has decided to tell the character's...
Peter Parker is a socially unpopular high-school boy who lives with his Uncle Ben and...
Peter Parker, at first glance, seems like a normal high schooler. However, he is a...