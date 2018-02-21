Andrew Garfield has compared starring in his new play to a ''sweat lodge'' because it can be so gruelling.
The 34-year-old actor admitted working on 'Angels in America' - a two-part epic which has a total run time of close to eight hours - is exhausting and he has never had a ''great show'' because it takes so much out of him.
He admitted: ''There's something about the exhaustion. It's like doing a sweat lodge. Because it's seven-and-a-half hours, you never have a great show.
''We all come of at the end of a two-show day and go, 'It was f**king great, and it was f***ing awful.' ''
But Andrew tries not to ''feel sorry'' for himself too much because he feels so ''privileged'' to be a part of the play, which examines AIDS and homosexuality in America in the 1980s.
He added in an interview with Variety: ''But as soon as I start to feel sorry for myself that I've been given this duty of attempting to make sense of this play and give it to people, I immediately get knocked sideways.
''I go, 'Shut the f**k up. This is such a privilege to honour the souls that didn't make it through and to honour the souls that did.''
And the British actor admitted he needs to do a lot of ''decompression'' after a performance in order to fully relax.
He said: ''It's only acting, after all, but if you're doing your job properly, you're convincing your body that it's going through what the character is going through.
''There's a lot of decompression needed. I watch stupid television, Netflix kind of stuff -- although not necessarily stupid. I've been watching 'The Good Place', which is not stupid at all. It's very smart that is always incredibly funny.''
