Andrew Garfield claims he is a ''gay man without the physical act''.

The 33-year-old actor is portraying a character who struggles between his Jewish faith and homosexuality in play 'Angels in America' and his research for the role, which included binge watching 'RuPaul's Drag Race' has been all-consuming.

According to OUT, he said during a panel discussion about the production: '' Every Sunday I would have eight friends over and we would just watch Ru. I mean every single series of RuPaul's Drag Race. I mean every series. This is my life outside of this play. I am a gay man right now just without the physical act - that's all.''

However, the 'Amazing Spider-Man' star - who was previously in a relationship with actress Emma Stone - went on to insist he is ''not a gay man'', but won't rule out embarking on a same-sex relationship in the future.

He said: ''As far as I know, I am not a gay man. Maybe I'll have an awakening later in my life, which I'm sure will be wonderful and I'll get to explore that part of the garden, but right now I'm secluded to my area, which is wonderful, as well.

''I adore it, but a big concern was what right do I have to play this wonderful gay role?...It was about doing honor, doing justice.''

Andrew is enjoying his stint in the New York play - which examines the AIDS crisis and other LGBT issues - and described it as the ''most fulfilling creative experience'' he could ever have.

He said: ''It's the most costly thing on the body and on the soul we've ever done personally... and I will say it's the most fulfilling creative experience I'll ever hope to have.

''I don't think it can get better than this in terms of everything.

''Communion with the audience-us all going through the same things together and how prevalent and how necessary it is to tell this story right now. ''