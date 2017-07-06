Andrew Garfield's preparations for his play 'Angels in America' has led to him feeling like a ''gay man without the physical act''.
Andrew Garfield claims he is a ''gay man without the physical act''.
The 33-year-old actor is portraying a character who struggles between his Jewish faith and homosexuality in play 'Angels in America' and his research for the role, which included binge watching 'RuPaul's Drag Race' has been all-consuming.
According to OUT, he said during a panel discussion about the production: '' Every Sunday I would have eight friends over and we would just watch Ru. I mean every single series of RuPaul's Drag Race. I mean every series. This is my life outside of this play. I am a gay man right now just without the physical act - that's all.''
However, the 'Amazing Spider-Man' star - who was previously in a relationship with actress Emma Stone - went on to insist he is ''not a gay man'', but won't rule out embarking on a same-sex relationship in the future.
He said: ''As far as I know, I am not a gay man. Maybe I'll have an awakening later in my life, which I'm sure will be wonderful and I'll get to explore that part of the garden, but right now I'm secluded to my area, which is wonderful, as well.
''I adore it, but a big concern was what right do I have to play this wonderful gay role?...It was about doing honor, doing justice.''
Andrew is enjoying his stint in the New York play - which examines the AIDS crisis and other LGBT issues - and described it as the ''most fulfilling creative experience'' he could ever have.
He said: ''It's the most costly thing on the body and on the soul we've ever done personally... and I will say it's the most fulfilling creative experience I'll ever hope to have.
''I don't think it can get better than this in terms of everything.
''Communion with the audience-us all going through the same things together and how prevalent and how necessary it is to tell this story right now. ''
The series' first Doctor appeared in this week's finale.
Based on an astounding true story, this battlefield drama mixes warm emotion with intense action...
Faith is a topic Martin Scorsese can't quite shake, courting controversy with complex films like...
Father Sebastião Rodrigues (Andrew Garfield) and Father Francisco Garrpe (Adam Driver) are Portuguese Jesuit priests...
This harrowing morality play is timely and riveting, but never remotely subtle. The setting is...
Dennis Nash is a struggling single father whose life is turned upside down when he's...
As with the too-early franchise reboot in 2012, this sequel struggles to balance the demands...
Peter Parker is facing a period of deep confusion in every aspect of his life....
Peter Parker has always had difficulty trying to prioritise his life. There's the personal side...
Just 10 years after Sam Raimi's now-iconic Spider-man, Marvel has decided to tell the character's...