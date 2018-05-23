Andrew Garfield describes the ''sexual awakening'' he experienced after kissing 30 girls on the night he had his first smooch.
Andrew Garfield locked lips with 30 girls on the night he had his first kiss.
The 34-year-old actor has revealed his ''sexual awakening'' occurred when he was 13 shortly after he left the boys-only Priory Preparatory School in Banstead, Surrey, England, and had enrolled at City of London Freemen's School, a mixed institution.
The kiss-fest occurred when a girl called ''Dora'' hosted a party at her parents' house and the bash turned into a free-for-all of smooching amongst the guests.
During an interview on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert', he spilled: ''I was at an all-boys prep school until the age of 12, and then as the hormone monster came into my life, I went to a co-ed school at the age of 13. Everyone's hormones are raging and we have no framework of how to deal with the opposite sex - or the same sex. All we know is that we need it and we want it and there are these unnameable desires that are coming up.
''This girl, Dora, I won't mention her last name - but she changed all of our lives ... It was about 50 young boys and girls on separate sides of this garden and no parental supervision. Then suddenly, I remember it was like a scene from 'Braveheart' where the Scottish and the English, they just start charging at each other, just like tongues out, like tongue first. That was my first kiss and I think that night I kissed 30 girls. This isn't me showing off. It was a free for all. It was like a royal rumble. It remains one of the best nights of my life. It was this mass sexual awakening.''
After listening to Garfield's anecdote, Colbert quipped, ''That same night, I learned how to play Dungeons & Dragons.''
Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino has stunned the world with his latest video 'This Is America' which blends comedy and dance with flippant violence.
On the road to promote their much-acclaimed 13th album, which was a place shy of topping the UK charts, Manic Street Preachers showed they are far...
That final battle scene? Yeah, it was a poo-poo. Whatever that means.
Slavery is a choice and Trump has dragon energy...
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
While this biopic has the standard sumptuous production values of a British period drama, it's...
Robin Cavendish seems to have everything. He is handsome, educated, extraordinarily intelligent and has a...
Based on an astounding true story, this battlefield drama mixes warm emotion with intense action...
Faith is a topic Martin Scorsese can't quite shake, courting controversy with complex films like...
Father Sebastião Rodrigues (Andrew Garfield) and Father Francisco Garrpe (Adam Driver) are Portuguese Jesuit priests...
This harrowing morality play is timely and riveting, but never remotely subtle. The setting is...
Dennis Nash is a struggling single father whose life is turned upside down when he's...
As with the too-early franchise reboot in 2012, this sequel struggles to balance the demands...
Peter Parker is facing a period of deep confusion in every aspect of his life....