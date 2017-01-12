The Amazing Spider-Man actor is one of Hollywood's biggest young stars, despite not being keen on the idea of being a celebrity. He doesn't like to take selfies and reveals that he prefers to find other ways to connect with his fans.

"I spend a lot of time convincing people they don't want a photo with me," he grinned to ShortList magazine. "A guy came up recently, I was a bit drunk, and I said, 'Let's have a hug instead.' As we hugged, I could feel how uncomfortable he was, so I didn't let go, and he was literally trying to push me off. So, most of the time, people don't really want to meet you. They just want proof they've met you. But I like actually connecting with people. I like finding stuff out."

Unlike many A-listers of his generation, the 33-year-old British actor shies away from using social media, insisting it contributes towards a "cultural sickness" which causes insecurity in young people. He slams online platforms for forcing people to alter themselves to fit in, but is accepting of social media users who embrace the "dark" and "shameful" sides of themselves.

"That's why I admire (Anna) Kendrick so much - and Frank Ocean. They're so balls-out honest about their own humanity and fallibility," he added.

Recalling a recent red carpet experience in which a journalist commented on all the celebrities around them, Andrew had a quick, down-to-earth response which proves famous names are humans too.

"I said, 'Come on... they all s**t. Everyone here takes a s**t, at some point,'" he commented. "Nicole Kidman's behind us, and he says, 'I don't know about Nicole Kidman,' but it's like, no, even Nicole Kidman will occasionally take a dump. And that's important. It's important to know that."