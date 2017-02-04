Andrew Garfield admits his kiss with Ryan Reynolds was ''ridiculous''.

The 33-year-old actor locked lips with the 'Deadpool' star - who is married to Blake Lively - during the Golden Globes last month after the 40-year-old lost out to Ryan Gosling for the title of Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy, and has said the crazy idea was all in the name of fun.

He said during an appearance on UK talk show 'The Graham Norton Show' on Friday (03.02.17): ''It was a ridiculous thing.

''I said to Ryan Reynolds, 'If you win, kiss me instead of your wife.' And he said, 'Yeah, that's great.'''

And when Ryan was left disappointed when the 'La La Land' star took home the gong instead, the 'Silence' actor was on hand to make him feel better.

Andrew added: ''I said to Ryan, 'We can still just do it' and he was game. And I loved that we were so deep in the background so you kind of have to look and see if it was actually real.''

It isn't the first time Andrew has spoken about the smooch either, as he previously told talk show host Stephen Colbert that he ''just wanted Ryan to know [he] loved him''.

The 'Hacksaw Ridge' star joked: ''I just wanted Ryan to know that I loved him no matter whether he won or lost. It doesn't matter. It's how you play the game and you showed up. He gave his all. It doesn't change anything in my heart.''

Meanwhile, Andrew - who previously dated Emma Stone - has said he hasn't ruled out locking lips with anyone at the upcoming Oscars ceremony later this month.

He joked previously: ''It depends on who they sit me next to. If they're smart they'll sit me next to someone that I'm attracted to.''