The Hacksaw Ridge star was on U.K. TV programme The Graham Norton Show when he was asked about the now famous kiss between him and Ryan that was caught on camera at the awards last month (Jan17).

The pair were caught making out after the Deadpool star failed to win Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy, instead losing out to Ryan Gosling who scooped the award for his role in La La Land.

Eagle-eyed viewers of the Golden Globes saw the smooch between Andrew and Ryan, who were seated at the same table, with Ryan's wife Blake Lively looking on while giggling.

"It was a ridiculous thing," Andrew laughed to host Graham on Friday (03Feb17). "I said to Ryan Reynolds, ‘If you win, kiss me instead of your wife.' And he said, ‘Yah, that's great.'"

The original idea was once Ryan's name was announced as winner of the award, he would move towards his wife Blake and then make a last-minute move to Andrew. However, instead of ignoring the idea when Gosling won, the duo decided to go ahead with the kiss.

"I said to Ryan, ‘We can still just do it' and he was game," Andrew said while laughing. "And I loved that we were so deep in the background so you kind of have to look and see if it was actually real."

The kiss was so passionate it managed to shock Andrew's former girlfriend Emma Stone, who was left speechless when she was shown the footage backstage at the Globes.

Andrew and Ryan are both due to attend the Oscars later this month (Feb17), and host Graham asked the former Spiderman star if viewers should keep their eyes peeled for another kiss between the two.

"No!" Andrew laughed. "It was ridiculous."