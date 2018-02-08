Andrew Garfield has admitted he has an ''openness'' toward his sexuality.

The 34-year-old actor is set to star as a gay man in the Broadway play 'Angels of America', and has admitted that whilst he has only ever experienced sexual attraction toward members of the opposite sex, he wouldn't be opposed to exploring ''any impulses'' he may feel toward males in the future.

He said: ''Up until this point, I've only been sexually attracted to women. My stance toward life, though, is that I always try to surrender to the mystery of not being in charge. I think most people - we're intrinsically trying to control our experience here, and manage it, and put walls around what we are and who we are. I want to know as much of the garden as possible before I pass - I have an openness to any impulses that may arise within me at any time.''

However, despite being open to the idea of being sexually attracted to men, Andrew would still class himself at heterosexual, and has admitted that label made him question whether or not he should accept the role in the Broadway show.

Speaking to Out magazine, he added: ''But, if I were to identify, I would identify as heterosexual, and being someone who identifies that way, and who's taking on this seminal role, my scariest thought was, 'Am I allowed to do this?'''

In the play, the 'Hacksaw Ridge' star plays Prior Walter, a gay man battling the reality of AIDS during the height of the 1980s crisis that killed hundreds of thousands in the gay community.

During the play's run in London last year, Andrew admitted to feeling like a ''gay man without the physical act'' after undergoing intense preparations for the theatrical role.

He said: ''Every Sunday I would have eight friends over and we would just watch Ru. I mean every single series of RuPaul's Drag Race. I mean every series. This is my life outside of this play. I am a gay man right now just without the physical act - that's all.''