Andrew Garfield is always on the lookout for ''challenging'' and ''meaningful'' movie roles.

The 34-year-old British actor got catapulted to global fame by playing the titular superhero role in the two 'Amazing Spider-Man' movies and since then he has put in acclaimed performances in World War II biographical drama 'Hacksaw Ridge' and Martin Scorsese's historical religious drama 'Silence'.

Garfield admits his main ambition when accepting a role is the hope that it will have an impact on the audience.

Speaking to Time Out London magazine, Garfield said: ''I'm looking for thing that are challenging and give something meaningful to the audience. If I can look at the majority of things I've done and say that's the case, that makes me happy because I know that my heart's in every one of them. What I'm looking for when I step into the cinema is a reminder of what's important and what's meaningful in life. Human life is so disposable now.

''This is a really sick time in Western civilisation, so I'm looking to be part of feeding an audience and a culture with something that thinks to bring us back together.''

For his latest film 'Breathe' - the directorial debut of Andy Serkis - Garfield stars in the real life story of paralysed polio sufferer Robin Cavendish, who defied medical opinion and survived until his 60s, despite being told he only had a few months to live when he was first left incapacitated by the disease.

Garfield admitted he was drawn to the film because he got to tell a ''true story'' about human beings.

He said: ''I got to tell the a true story about the best of what we're capable of as human beings: creating a community, taking care of each other and fighting for rights. Robin built a bridge between the disabled community and the non-disabled community, and reminded us we all deserve to live full and rich lives no matter what circumstances we live in.

Garfield had to wear prosthetic teeth for the role moulded from Robin's son Jonathan, which helped in get into character for filming.

He said: ''Robin had large, prominent upper teeth and Jonathan shares that with his dad. It did something different to my mouth and my voice, and it did something different to my psyche.''