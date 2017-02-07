The sensitive Brit not only makes his living from film roles, he uses them to help him through tough times.

"Storytelling is true healing," he explains. "I remember my first big break-up when I was 20 years old. It was my first huge heartbreak.

"I was pretty desolate for about a year and then I saw I Heart Huckabees, the David O. Russell film. I don't know why it was that film, but somehow it transformed the grief I was feeling into something beautiful. I knew I was gonna be OK after watching that film."

But Andrew can't watch his own movies, insisting, "It's like listening to a voice message that you left, multiplied by a gajillion.

"You kind of want to somehow extract your vocal chords and give them to a doctor to be reordered and made to sound like a person! Multiply that by the body, the eyes, your internal organs, the way your soul emanates; all these things make it weirdly impossible to ever enjoy it. I can't do it. I don't enjoy it."