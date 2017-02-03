Hollywood star Andrew Garfield has revealed he felt like he was going crazy during the making of 'Silence'.
The Oscar-nominated actor and his co-star Adam Driver prepared for their roles in the Martin Scorsese-directed drama by spending eight days in rural Wales - and Andrew admitted the experience left him feeling a bit mad.
Appearing on 'The Graham Norton Show', Andrew recalled: ''We spent all that time together and didn't say a word but there was some miming and mouthing of things.
''It was a beautiful experience but when we got out it was like we had lost our minds.
''We spent a three-hour car ride in an outpouring of vile language and imagery. There was a lot of giggling and crying too.''
Andrew, 33, has received a Best Actor nomination at this year's Oscars for his starring role in the Mel Gibson-directed Second World War movie 'Hacksaw Ridge'.
Andrew admitted he found the Oscar nod to be rather ''ironic and strange''.
He explained: ''I found out while in the canteen eating a tuna salad on a break from rehearsals for 'Angels In America' at the National (Theatre). The rehearsal wasn't going well so to find out I had been nominated for best actor felt rather ironic and strange.''
Andrew also revealed he relished working with Mel, in spite of the things he'd heard about the Hollywood star beforehand.
He said: ''Obviously you hear things and you read things about a dark patch in his life but for me it was about meeting him. All I knew was that I loved him as an actor and as a filmmaker but I wanted to know the man.
''I met him and very quickly I felt very comfortable and happy to work with him.
''We talked about that period of time in his life and it's very evident he has done a lot of healing and come through the dark into the light.''
