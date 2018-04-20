Andrew Garfield has insisted there is nothing recreational about his use of hallucionogenic drugs - he takes it very seriously.
Andrew Garfield is ''fascinated'' by hallucinogens.
The 'Social Network' actor has experimented with magic mushrooms and plant-based brew Ayahuasca, but insisted he did so to find out more about his own ''consciousness'', rather than just for recreational use.
He told The Talks: ''I think hallucinogens are an interesting way of exploring our consciousness in a very ritualistic and safe way. It's not stuff to be trifled with! It's not recreational. I'm talking about a genuine search. I am very interested in all the discoveries that have been made from travelling from those kinds of hallucinogenic drugs. It's a very fascinating field.''
The 34-year-old actor also likes spending time getting back to nature to relax.
He said: ''I like doing retreats with certain people, I like doing it on my own, with friends... It's just part of what turns me on about living.
''I think being in nature is maybe the most important thing for me to unwind. Allowing myself to retreat, to be quiet and private, you know, get out of London, get out of the city. That is what I find is the most soothing: going to the countryside, Oxford, or recently I went to Big Sur, California, which I found very beautiful and recharging and rejuvenating.''
Andrew credits his time in retreat at helping him to build his relationship with his father.
He said: ''I consider sustained relationships and my relationship with my dad to be my biggest achievements. Me and my dad have an incredible relationship now but it was with a lot of work that we created it together. We are best friends.
''And I don't mean that in any sentimental way, I mean it in a very real way! It took us a long time to get there.
''It took us a lot of hard conversations and deep work and courage to face each other and accept things about ourselves, about our family history, about stuff from previous generations.
''We really did a lot of healing together and we continue to. And now it's this amazing exploration together. I don't think many men get that with their fathers. It's sort of a wound and a gift thing.''
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
While this biopic has the standard sumptuous production values of a British period drama, it's...
Robin Cavendish seems to have everything. He is handsome, educated, extraordinarily intelligent and has a...
Based on an astounding true story, this battlefield drama mixes warm emotion with intense action...
Faith is a topic Martin Scorsese can't quite shake, courting controversy with complex films like...
Father Sebastião Rodrigues (Andrew Garfield) and Father Francisco Garrpe (Adam Driver) are Portuguese Jesuit priests...
This harrowing morality play is timely and riveting, but never remotely subtle. The setting is...
Dennis Nash is a struggling single father whose life is turned upside down when he's...
As with the too-early franchise reboot in 2012, this sequel struggles to balance the demands...
Peter Parker is facing a period of deep confusion in every aspect of his life....