Andrew Garfield ''dreams'' of becoming a father.

The 'Amazing Spider-Man' star has confessed he can't wait to be a dad as he admitted it was the role of a lifetime.

Asked what his dream role would be by a fan during a Twitter question and answer session, he said: ''This is such a cheesy response: to be a father. My dream role is to be a father to a child, in real life not just in fictional films.''

The 35-year-old actor believes in love at first sight but he thinks the ''modern notion'' of love is ''seriously misguided''.

He shared: ''Yes, I do believe in love at first sight but I also believe that you would love absolutely anybody if you knew their story ... I believe that the modern notion of romantic love is seriously misguided and it creates a lot of problems in our modern world. I believe that we need to reevaluate this idea that we have of the nuclear family, this idea that we have of two-point-four children, this idea we have that it's Adam and Eve and not Adam and Steve. I believe it's possible for all of us to be in love all the time with ourselves and everyone around us.''

Andrew has previously opened up about his sexuality, revealing he has only be sexually attracted to women thus far but he has an ''openness to any impulses that may arise within him at any time''.

He explained: ''Up until this point, I've only been sexually attracted to women. My stance toward life, though, is that I always try to surrender to the mystery of not being in charge. I think most people - we're intrinsically trying to control our experience here, and manage it, and put walls around what we are and who we are.

''I want to know as much of the garden as possible before I pass - I have an openness to any impulses that may arise within me at any time. But, if I were to identify, I would identify as heterosexual.''