Andrew Garfield is reportedly dating Christine Gabel.

The 35-year-old actor is believed to have struck up a romance with the 25-year-old medical student and model, after the pair were spotted getting cosy earlier this week while enjoying a walking in Los Angeles.

Andrew affectionately had his arm around the University of Southern California alum whilst they walked through the streets of the Californian city, and the news was first reported by Radar Online.

The 'Amazing Spider-Man' star has enjoyed a string of romances with famous females recently, having romanced 'Jessica Jones' actress Susie Abromeit in September 2018, before starting a relationship with singer Rita Ora from November until their love ''fizzled out'' in March this year.

At the time, it was reported Andrew had split from Rita because he wanted to ''lead a more private life'', but just days after their split was reported, the 'Hacksaw Ridge' actor was seen with comedian Aisling Bea.

An insider said at the time of Andrew and Rita's split: ''Rita is cut up about the whole situation.

''Andrew split up with her recently and it's been hard going as they had spent a lot of time together.

''They spent Christmas together and she thought things were going well between them.

''Her career is going from strength to strength and lives her life in the spotlight but he told her he wanted to lead a more private life.

''Rita had tried to do that and had kept their romance off social media but things didn't work out.

''She is currently on tour in Australia and is using it to distract herself from the whole situation.''

Prior to his recent string of romances, Andrew dating his 'Amazing Spider-Man' co-star Emma Stone from 2012 to 2015, and said after their split that there was still ''so much love'' between them.

Speaking in 2017, he said: ''We care about each other so much and that's a given, that's kind of this unconditional thing. There's so much love between us and so much respect. I'm her biggest fan as an artist.''