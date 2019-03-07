Andrew Garfield is dating Aisling Bea.

The 'Amazing Spider-Man' actor recently ended his brief romance with singer Rita Ora but it seems he's moved on already as he was pictured getting close to the 34-year-old comic at a performance of 'Hamilton' in London.

Pictures of the pair at the theatre together showed Andrew sitting with his arm around the 'Living With Yourself' star, while an onlooker told E! News they were ''kissing each other sometimes''.

It was recently claimed Rita had been left devastated when the 35-year-old actor ended their four-month romance.

A source said: ''Rita is cut up about the whole situation.

''Andrew split up with her recently and it's been hard going as they had spent a lot of time together.

''They spent Christmas together and she thought things were going well between them.

''Her career is going from strength to strength and lives her life in the spotlight but he told her he wanted to lead a more private life.

''Rita had tried to do that and had kept their romance off social media but things didn't work out.

''She is currently on tour in Australia and is using it to distract herself from the whole situation.''

The pair were first spotted together in November, and whilst neither of them have confirmed the romance rumours, they were spotted together again over the Christmas period in London.

A source close to the pop star said at the time: ''Rita let slip to pals about her brewing romance about a month ago. But in recent days things have started to heat up and she says what they have is the real deal.

''It is still very early days but they like each other and are seeing what happens. Their schedules make things difficult but they have a real connection.''

Meanwhile, Aisling was most recently romantically linked with 'Masters of Sex' actor Michael Sheen.