'Friday the 13th' will get ''another incarnation'' once the legal battle over the horror franchise is settled, Platinum Dunes producer Andrew Form has insisted.

In February 2017, production on a new installment in the slasher franchise was shut down just weeks before it was due to begin with Breck Eisner hired to direct the slasher flick from a script by Aaron Guzikowski with Brad Fuller and Andrew Form back on board to produce again after they brought back hockey mask wearing psychopath Jason Voorhees in a 2009 movie.

The movie had to be stopped due to a court battle between Sean Cunningham and Victor Miller, the director and writer of the original 1980 movie over the rights of the franchise.

Miller, 78, claims as he was responsible for co-creating the characters created in the slasher classic he is entitled to earnings and future earnings from the 11 sequels, spin-offs, reboots and video games.

Cunningham - who acted as a producer on the 2009 film - claims that Miller's script was written on a work-for-hire basis, meaning that he is only entitled to the payment he received for his work on the first film.

Warner Bros. owns the movie rights to Jason and his home Camp Crystal Lake and all associated characters and properties through New Line.

But Form insists his production company Platinum Dunes - which specialised in horror films and was co-created by Michael Bay and Fuller - still has 'Friday the 13th' at the top of list when it comes to films they want to bring to the cinema.

Speaking to website We Got This Covered, Form said: ''There's a lawsuit going on and the rights are a little messed up. But rest assured, we are doing everything we can to be involved with that and we wholeheartedly believe that another version, another incarnation of 'Friday the 13th', needs to be made and brought out to the world.

'''Friday The 13th' is the one for us, because we were so close to filming that version about a year-and-a-half ago, and we loved the screenplay we had and we were so close on that one. I think that's the one out of everything we've done in the past. I think Jason is the one right now for us that we'd love to get our hands on.''