Andrea Riseborough is set to star in 'To Leslie'.

The 37-year-old actress - who is best known for her roles in acclaimed Channel 4 miniseries 'The Devil's Whore' and has appeared in films such as 2017's 'Battle of the Sexes' and 2014's 'Birdman' - has boarded the upcoming drama penned by Ryan Binaco, based on the life of his mother.

'Bloodline' director Michael Morris is set to helm the project which will follow Andrea as Leslie, a single mother from West Texas who quickly squanders her winnings after winning the lottery.

According to Deadline, the film will see Leslie: ''Years later, with her charm running out and nowhere to go, she fights to rebuild her life and find redemption.''

And the filmmaker only ever had Andrea in mind for the lead role.

He said in a statement: ''Ever since we worked together on Bloodline I knew that Andrea would be the ideal person to play Leslie.

''Andrea is totally committed to the truth. She thinks incredibly deeply about the smallest moments and as an actress she is constantly surprising, challenging and fearless.''

Andrea recently starred in 'Battle of the Sexes' which followed her Marilyn Barnett - the secret lover of then-closeted lesbian tennis legend Billie Jean King (Emma Stone) and she previously opened up about how ''relieved and comfortable'' she was when she found out she had a sex scene with her friend.

She said: ''People are always fascinated by that question. But no, it wasn't odd for me. Emma and I knew each other well enough to feel relieved and comfortable to be doing this with each other, which is not often something you find playing opposite someone romantically.

''What's more difficult is when you don't have great chemistry with someone - Emma and I have great chemistry. Or else if somebody is unprofessional or their ego is getting in the way or there is inappropriate behaviour.''