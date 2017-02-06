The star, who plays single mum Xiomara Villanueva on the hit show, admits she challenged the writers and producers at first because she didn't think the storyline would work for her character - and would even turn viewers off.

"I was like, ‘Oh, no! They are not making Xo do this!’ she tells Latina magazine. "In the beginning, I was not happy about it, but there are people who go and do dumb things - even good people - against their own best interest and Xo can’t be painted as a perfect character.

"That’s one of the things I love about her is she has flaws and weaknesses and to me that’s a dynamic character, not a one-note character like you usually see - the sexy, hot Latina stereotype. I wasn’t happy about the choice but I accept her, flaws and all, and once I thought about it that way, it was easy for me to do."

But she was still very nervous when it came to filming: "It’s such a touchy subject and I wasn’t sure how the audience would take it. I don’t like to get into political conversations in any way, shape, or form.

"I have my own opinions, of course, but I just didn’t want to get into a debate with people about that choice and so I was a little nervous about it, but I thought it was important for the audience, especially for the younger audience to be presented with this other point of view about pregnancy."