Andie MacDowell wasn't a strict mother.

The 59-year-old actress' daughter Margaret Qualley - who is an actress herself, having starred in HBO series 'The Leftovers' - has revealed Andie was quite hands off as a mom and relaxed with rules and discipline.

She said: ''It was, 'You want ice cream twice a day, you can have it' and 'You don't have to go to school if you don't want to'. And I was like, 'Yeah I have to.'''

Andie may be known for starring in famous films like 'Four Weddings and a Funeral' but Margaret has confessed she only saw the classic movie for the first time last year.

Speaking to the London Evening Standard newspaper, she added: ''We didn't grow up watching her movies. She made an effort just to be a mom, which I am grateful for.''

Meanwhile, Andie - who also has Rainey, 27, and Justin, 30, with her ex-husband Paul Qualley - previously revealed she waited until all her children had flown the nest before she moved to Los Angeles.

She shared: ''This is what happens at this time of your life I think for a lot of us. We downsize, right?

''I didn't avoid Los Angeles because I thought it was a horrible place. But I did want my children to have what I perceived was a more sort of normal childhood. I didn't want my business to be the main focus of what we were doing in our lives - and it wasn't.''

And Andie is ''embracing'' her new life and wants to work on penning some scripts as she has many ''great stories to tell''.

She added: ''I am looking forward to making better connections with people in my business, and at the same time, I have two daughters who are in the business. I think it's a really natural time for me to embrace the world that I work in.

''I have great stories to tell. I think I have wonderful creative ideas, and if I'm in L.A., I may have the opportunity to bring them to fruition, but I can't make them happen sitting in this cabin in Montana!''